Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

British warship plows through Taiwan Strait

HMS Richmond takes detour from Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group to link up with Vietnamese navy

  493
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/27 10:15
HMS Richmond. (Twitter, HMS Richmond photo)

HMS Richmond. (Twitter, HMS Richmond photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A British warship from the HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group has sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday (Sept. 27) as it heads towards Vietnam to rendezvous with the Vietnamese navy.

On its Twitter account on Monday, the HMS Richmond, a Type 23 frigate of the Royal Navy, announced that it was passing through the Taiwan Strait on its way to Vietnam to link up with the Vietnam People's Navy. According to the HMS Richmond, which is part of the United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG21) led by the HMS Queen Elizabeth, it had just undergone a "busy period working with partners and allies in the East China Sea."

In the aftermath of Brexit, the U.K. has sought to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific Region and stepped up defense and security cooperation with Japan. On Sept. 4, the HMS Queen Elizabeth made its first port call in Japan following exercises with Japanese Self Defence Forces and US Forces Japan in August.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Tony Radakin, a senior Royal Navy admiral, said that it is abundantly clear that the Taiwan Strait is "part of the free and open Indo-Pacific." He added that it is "very clear that the Taiwan Strait is international waters" and asserted that it is a "waterway that can be used by different nations."
Taiwan Strait
Freedom of Navigation
Royal Navy
HMS Richmond
British warship
frigate
HMS Queen Elizabeth
carrier strike group

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan monitors Chinese missile frigates near southeast coast
Taiwan monitors Chinese missile frigates near southeast coast
2021/09/24 13:44
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
2021/09/23 21:10
Taiwan president promotes 2nd season of ‘Island Nation’ series
Taiwan president promotes 2nd season of ‘Island Nation’ series
2021/09/19 12:55
US destroyer passes through Taiwan Strait, 9th time under Biden
US destroyer passes through Taiwan Strait, 9th time under Biden
2021/09/18 11:19
China howls at AUKUS deal, says Australia could be 'nuclear war target'
China howls at AUKUS deal, says Australia could be 'nuclear war target'
2021/09/17 12:58

Updated : 2021-09-27 11:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast