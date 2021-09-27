DPP accuses Taiwan's opposition party chairman of not standing up for nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday (Sept. 26) accused newly elected Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) of not having the courage to speak up for Taiwan after he replied to a congratulatory message from General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping (習近平).

Chu won the election for KMT chairman on Saturday night and later received a letter from Xi that stressed peaceful unification and urged all Chinese to “work together with one heart and go forward together.” The KMT chairman responded by echoing Beijing’s aspirations of unification and blaming current cross-strait tensions on the DPP’s anti-China policies.

The DPP said via a press release that political parties in any democratic country would not hope to receive congratulatory messages from leaders of authoritarian countries; only the KMT longs for it. Chu only cares whether it can meet the expectations and approval of Beijing and does not care about the Taiwanese’s perception of the KMT, the ruling party said.

Such a leader is destined to fail in forging a new path for the KMT, the DPP added.

The DPP pointed out that China has been undermining regional peace and stability and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait for many years, adding that this view is already an international consensus. However, Chu responded to Xi’s congratulatory message by only acknowledging the precarious situation of cross-strait relations and blaming it entirely on the DPP’s policies, which plays directly into Beijing’s unification plans.

The ruling party mentioned that the KMT’s decision to only criticize Taiwanese without blaming the true perpetrators is unreasonable. If Chu’s signature had not been visible, it would have been assumed the document was issued by an affiliate of the Chinese Communist Party.

The DPP said that Chu did not have the courage to speak up for Taiwan’s mainstream public opinion, which is regrettable.