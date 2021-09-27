Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

DPP accuses Taiwan's opposition party chairman of not standing up for nation

Chu blames China tensions on DPP policies in response to Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter

  252
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/27 09:58
KMT Chairman Eric Chu.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday (Sept. 26) accused newly elected Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) of not having the courage to speak up for Taiwan after he replied to a congratulatory message from General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping (習近平).

Chu won the election for KMT chairman on Saturday night and later received a letter from Xi that stressed peaceful unification and urged all Chinese to “work together with one heart and go forward together.” The KMT chairman responded by echoing Beijing’s aspirations of unification and blaming current cross-strait tensions on the DPP’s anti-China policies.

The DPP said via a press release that political parties in any democratic country would not hope to receive congratulatory messages from leaders of authoritarian countries; only the KMT longs for it. Chu only cares whether it can meet the expectations and approval of Beijing and does not care about the Taiwanese’s perception of the KMT, the ruling party said.

Such a leader is destined to fail in forging a new path for the KMT, the DPP added.

The DPP pointed out that China has been undermining regional peace and stability and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait for many years, adding that this view is already an international consensus. However, Chu responded to Xi’s congratulatory message by only acknowledging the precarious situation of cross-strait relations and blaming it entirely on the DPP’s policies, which plays directly into Beijing’s unification plans.

The ruling party mentioned that the KMT’s decision to only criticize Taiwanese without blaming the true perpetrators is unreasonable. If Chu’s signature had not been visible, it would have been assumed the document was issued by an affiliate of the Chinese Communist Party.

The DPP said that Chu did not have the courage to speak up for Taiwan’s mainstream public opinion, which is regrettable.
Taiwan
KMT
DPP
Beijing
China
unification
CCP
Eric Chu
Xi Jinping

RELATED ARTICLES

5 allies of Taiwan speak up for it at UN General Assembly
5 allies of Taiwan speak up for it at UN General Assembly
2021/09/26 21:29
DPP legislator criticizes opposition party chairman's joy over Xi Jinping congratulatory message
DPP legislator criticizes opposition party chairman's joy over Xi Jinping congratulatory message
2021/09/26 16:44
Taiwan strengthens combat readiness with simulated enemy attack drills
Taiwan strengthens combat readiness with simulated enemy attack drills
2021/09/26 15:36
Slovakia's donation of 160,000 AZ shots arrives in Taiwan
Slovakia's donation of 160,000 AZ shots arrives in Taiwan
2021/09/26 12:19
Taiwan president thanks Japan for latest vaccine donation
Taiwan president thanks Japan for latest vaccine donation
2021/09/26 11:43

Updated : 2021-09-27 11:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast