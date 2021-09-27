Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Slonina, Fire earn scoreless draw with Nashville

By Associated Press
2021/09/27 03:23
Slonina, Fire earn scoreless draw with Nashville

CHICAGO (AP) — Young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina picked up his second clean sheet, helping the Chicago Fire earn a 0-0 draw with high-power Nashville on Sunday.

The Fire (6-15-6), well below the line, matched second-place Nashville (11-3-12) in a game with scarce chances.

Slonina, in just his fourth career start, had the save of the game when he he blocked a point-blank header from Daniel Rios in the 74th minute. Slonina made his first appearance on Aug. 4 as the youngest keeper to start in league history at age 17 years, 81 days.

Veteran Joe Willis had three saves for Nashville for his 11th clean sheet. Nashville is on track to challenge the record of four losses in a season, a feat accomplished six times, including Philadelphia and Orlando City last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-27 05:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%