Tears as Freiburg wins its last game at Black Forest stadium

BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg coach Christian Streich shed tears and joined fans in the stand after his team beat Augsburg 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

It was Freiburg’s last game in the scenic Dreisamstadion with its Black Forest views, which the club had been enjoying since 1954. The club’s senior team is moving after the international break to a new, bigger stadium on the other side of the city.

The 56-year-old Streich — the longest-serving coach in the Bundesliga — joined supporters after the game. First, he put on a protective face mask, then he grabbed a megaphone, and he climbed a barrier to access the stand behind one of the goals, where he led supporters’ chants in front of his team sitting on the field.

Streich had beer stains on the front of his jumper when he returned to the field.

Streich has been in charge since December 2011 and in that time has become a firm fan favorite – as well as among rival teams’ fans.

Freiburg attacked from the start against Augsburg, forcing an early corner, before Lukas Kübler opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Kübler scored off a rebound after Rafa Gikiewicz saved Christian Günter’s initial shot.

Lucas Höler lifted the ball over Gikiewicz for Freiburg’s second in the 25th, and Vincenzo Grifo converted a penalty for 3-0 in the 31st. It was the 999th Bundesliga goal scored at the stadium. And the last.

Streich took over after the final whistle before supporters enjoyed a rendition of “You'll Never Walk Alone.”

Freiburg is one of only two unbeaten teams in the Bundesliga after six rounds. Bayern Munich, which stretched its lead at the top to three points over the weekend, is the other team.

Also Sunday, Bochum and Stuttgart drew 0-0 in the early game.

