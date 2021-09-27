Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-1 in Premier League London derby

By Associated Press
2021/09/27 01:40
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, front, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Totten...
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, center, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Totte...

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, front, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Totten...

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, center, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Totte...

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal tore Tottenham apart with three goals in the opening 34 minutes in a 3-1 victory on Sunday that extended its early-season recovery and completed a miserable September for its north London rival in the Premier League.

The goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka completed a third successive league win for Arsenal which lost its opening three games.

In a reversal of fortunes, Tottenham has now lost three in a row in the league after opening with a trio of successes.

The opener came in the 12th minute after Martin Odegaard spread the ball wide to Saka, whose low cross reached the unmarked Smith Rowe to sweep into the net.

Arsenal pounced on the counterattack in the 27th with Smith Rowe squaring for Aubameyang to add the second goal.

Things would get even better for the Gunners as Saka got on the scoresheet.

Thomas Partey stole the ball off Harry Kane and Arsenal again broke behind the Spurs defense with three passes. Smith Rowe found Saka, who ran into the box and was challenged well by a backtracking Kane, only for the loose ball to roll back into the path of his England teammate. Saka then finished low past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham gave itself a chance to make an unexpected comeback as Son Heung-min turned in a cross from Sergio Reguilon in the 79th. But there would be no recovery for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-27 03:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head