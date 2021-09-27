Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: Utah football player killed in house party shooting

By Associated Press
2021/09/27 01:51
FILE - Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe (2) is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in Tucson, Ariz., in this Satur...
Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe (22) runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Salt...
Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe (22) runs with his teammates onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Washington State Saturday, Sept. 2...
FILE - Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe (2) is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in Tucson, Ariz., in this Satur...
Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe (22) runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Salt...
Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe (22) runs with his teammates onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Washington State Saturday, Sept. 2...

FILE - Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe (2) is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in Tucson, Ariz., in this Satur...

Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe (22) runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Salt...

Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe (22) runs with his teammates onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Washington State Saturday, Sept. 2...

FILE - Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe (2) is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in Tucson, Ariz., in this Satur...

Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe (22) runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Salt...

Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe (22) runs with his teammates onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Washington State Saturday, Sept. 2...

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A University of Utah football player has died in in a shooting at a house party early Sunday, Salt Lake City police said.

The shooting that killed Aaron Lowe occurred just after midnight, only hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13, and less than a year after a teammate of Lowe’s died in an accidental shooting.

Police said another victim in Sunday’s shooting incident — a woman — was hospitalized in critical condition and authorities were searching for a suspect.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

Lowe, 21, was the first recipient of a memorial scholarship created to honor former Utah player Ty Jordan, a 19-year-old tailback who died after an accidental shooting in December 2020.

Jordan and Lowe were high school teammates in Mesquite, Texas.

After Jordan died, Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted his condolences to the family of Lowe, a reserve cornerback who was in his third season with the Utes and mainly played on special teams.

Updated : 2021-09-27 03:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head