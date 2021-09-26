All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 19 4 5 62 53 33 Nashville 11 3 11 44 44 24 New York City FC 11 9 6 39 44 30 Philadelphia 10 7 8 38 32 25 Orlando City 10 8 8 38 37 38 D.C. United 11 11 4 37 45 38 CF Montréal 10 9 7 37 37 32 Atlanta 9 8 9 36 35 31 Columbus 9 11 7 34 32 36 Inter Miami CF 9 11 5 32 25 40 New York 8 11 6 30 31 29 Chicago 6 15 5 23 26 43 Cincinnati 4 13 8 20 26 48 Toronto FC 4 15 7 19 28 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 13 5 7 46 43 26 Seattle 13 5 6 45 36 20 Colorado 12 4 9 45 35 24 Portland 12 10 4 40 42 43 LA Galaxy 11 9 5 38 37 40 Minnesota United 10 8 7 37 29 29 Real Salt Lake 10 10 6 36 42 41 Los Angeles FC 9 11 6 33 38 38 Vancouver 8 8 9 33 31 34 San Jose 8 9 9 33 34 38 FC Dallas 6 12 9 27 38 44 Houston 5 11 11 26 31 41 Austin FC 5 16 4 19 25 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 18

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2

Columbus 1, New England 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, Nashville 1

New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 0

San Jose 4, Austin FC 3

Houston 3, FC Dallas 2

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

Sunday, September 19

CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Vancouver 1, Colorado 1, tie

Wednesday, September 22

Nashville 5, Miami 1

New England 3, Chicago 2

New York City FC 1, New York 1, tie

Saturday, September 25

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

New England 2, Orlando City 1

D.C. United 4, Cincinnati 2

Columbus 2, CF Montréal 1

New York 1, New York City FC 0

Minnesota 2, Houston 0

Toronto FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

Vancouver 1, FC Dallas 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Portland 6, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, September 26

Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.