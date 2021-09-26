Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 11 5 2 35 26 13
Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19
North Carolina 8 6 5 29 23 13
Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24
Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21
Gotham FC 6 5 7 25 20 16
Washington 6 6 5 23 19 21
Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23
Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27
Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 25

Gotham FC 3, North Carolina 1

Chicago 2, Portland 1

Sunday, September 26

Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 6

Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-27 00:54 GMT+08:00

