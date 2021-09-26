Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 96 59 .619 _
Boston 88 67 .568 8
New York 88 67 .568 8
Toronto 86 69 .555 10
Baltimore 50 105 .323 46
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 87 68 .561 _
Cleveland 76 78 .494 10½
Detroit 75 79 .487 11½
Kansas City 70 84 .455 16½
Minnesota 69 86 .445 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 91 64 .587 _
Seattle 85 70 .548 6
Oakland 84 71 .542 7
Los Angeles 74 81 .477 17
Texas 56 99 .361 35

x-clinched division

___

Saturday's Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 14, Seattle 1

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 10-14) at Seattle (Flexen 13-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-27 00:53 GMT+08:00

