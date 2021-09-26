Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 26, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;82;75;Sunny intervals;84;75;WSW;9;85%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;101;87;Plenty of sun;98;86;NW;8;45%;1%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;86;63;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;W;8;20%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;79;69;Some sun, pleasant;78;67;E;7;70%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;73;58;Morning rain;67;51;WSW;14;88%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;46;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;30;ENE;3;63%;0%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A shower in the p.m.;84;58;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;58;ESE;8;48%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;55;33;Winds subsiding;44;33;E;18;61%;80%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;94;71;Very hot;100;78;E;8;40%;4%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;87;65;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;N;5;39%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A bit of rain;59;47;Considerable clouds;59;48;W;9;60%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;95;68;Breezy in the a.m.;98;67;WNW;13;17%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;74;SSW;5;81%;82%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;79;67;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;WSW;10;77%;64%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A heavy thunderstorm;85;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;77;ENE;6;83%;65%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;81;64;Humid;79;65;N;11;73%;5%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;73;64;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;SW;5;71%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;85;58;A shower and t-storm;84;60;W;4;57%;82%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds, warm;75;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;59;S;5;78%;81%;2

Bogota, Colombia;More clouds than sun;66;43;Partly sunny;65;46;ESE;6;65%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;87;61;Partial sunshine;88;62;E;8;39%;5%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;76;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;59;WNW;6;86%;69%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;69;59;Rain in the morning;66;50;WSW;9;82%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;81;51;Partly sunny;78;56;E;8;60%;64%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;A shower and t-storm;73;57;NNW;5;70%;83%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun, some clouds;75;57;Not as warm;69;57;SE;13;74%;52%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;70;A thunderstorm;88;69;NNE;6;35%;82%;7

Busan, South Korea;Breezy this morning;78;68;Clouds and sun;78;68;NNE;9;56%;44%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;Sunny and pleasant;86;71;N;8;42%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;68;54;Becoming cloudy;66;53;SSW;10;66%;44%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;65;A stray thunderstorm;83;66;S;4;59%;56%;10

Chennai, India;Mainly cloudy;90;80;High clouds;95;81;SW;8;61%;54%;5

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;80;66;Some sun and warm;84;66;NNE;8;47%;14%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;85;78;A morning t-storm;83;80;W;16;79%;88%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;62;57;A couple of showers;63;57;SSE;11;82%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;89;80;Nice with sunshine;88;81;W;7;78%;11%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;90;66;Partly sunny;88;72;SSE;7;50%;16%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;89;67;Breezy in the p.m.;90;69;SE;9;60%;4%;12

Delhi, India;Clearing and humid;90;77;A t-storm in spots;92;80;NE;4;77%;55%;7

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;Brilliant sunshine;87;56;SSW;5;18%;8%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with a t-storm;97;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;SSW;5;81%;74%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showery in the p.m.;97;73;An afternoon shower;88;72;SE;5;60%;58%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;48;A passing shower;59;47;SW;13;71%;81%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;94;61;Sunny and not as hot;85;56;NNE;5;14%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;77;65;Clouds and sun;79;66;WSW;6;68%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;87;76;Humid with a t-storm;87;76;WNW;5;83%;65%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;81;57;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;E;9;36%;5%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;ENE;10;74%;58%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;57;40;Periods of sun;54;44;E;6;81%;4%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A thunderstorm;91;77;SE;7;76%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;90;80;Sunshine and warm;91;79;E;6;64%;28%;9

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;88;76;Rain and drizzle;87;74;ENE;15;54%;79%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;84;73;Tropical rainstorm;79;72;WSW;17;83%;82%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;94;75;Sunshine;92;75;NNE;9;52%;15%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;Sunny and beautiful;76;60;NE;9;68%;8%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;Showers around;87;76;SE;8;77%;92%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;94;86;Partly sunny;94;88;N;9;57%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;87;59;Partly sunny;81;61;NW;8;23%;3%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;60;Sunshine, not as hot;88;59;N;4;31%;2%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and humid;95;81;Sunshine and warm;96;82;W;7;55%;33%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;84;66;A heavy thunderstorm;84;67;SSE;4;77%;85%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;93;79;Mainly cloudy;98;83;S;6;38%;6%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy this morning;64;45;Clouds and sun;57;47;NNE;7;66%;14%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with a t-storm;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;N;7;60%;64%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;88;73;A t-storm around;87;72;W;6;66%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;ESE;6;79%;78%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;NNW;4;80%;76%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;61;36;Lots of sun, mild;61;36;NE;8;49%;16%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;86;75;Mostly cloudy;84;76;SW;6;79%;44%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;62;58;Mostly sunny;63;58;SSE;6;80%;20%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;76;60;Partly sunny;77;61;NNW;5;72%;13%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;70;59;Breezy, morning rain;63;50;SW;13;71%;66%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;74;59;Fog to sun;73;58;S;5;66%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;81;73;Partly sunny, nice;80;73;WSW;7;72%;32%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;74;54;Periods of sun;76;55;WSW;3;57%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;Downpours;85;82;An afternoon shower;87;81;W;12;70%;85%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;86;76;A thunderstorm;87;76;E;4;76%;71%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SSE;5;78%;71%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;40;Becoming cloudy;66;51;NE;12;52%;5%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;76;55;A t-storm around;76;56;SSW;5;56%;65%;11

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;86;75;Sunshine, pleasant;86;77;NE;9;58%;63%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;58;40;Clouds and sun;54;42;ENE;6;75%;7%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;Mostly sunny;87;76;SSW;12;66%;28%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with sunshine;70;55;Breezy in the p.m.;65;56;E;13;79%;35%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;67;53;A couple of showers;63;49;NNW;3;71%;61%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little a.m. rain;51;47;Cloudy;52;44;NNE;10;73%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;85;80;A couple of showers;87;79;W;3;79%;89%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;76;54;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;ENE;7;49%;30%;14

New York, United States;Sunny and pleasant;72;59;Partly sunny;77;64;SW;9;48%;15%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;89;65;Sunny and pleasant;90;64;WNW;9;39%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers of rain/snow;38;34;Cloudy, not as cold;44;33;NE;9;86%;16%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;71;68;Warmer with some sun;82;68;ENE;7;54%;28%;5

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;59;49;Showers;58;51;SE;6;94%;99%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;64;49;Mostly cloudy;62;43;N;7;82%;27%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in spots;86;77;A morning shower;87;78;E;10;72%;75%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;NW;7;84%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Lots of sun, nice;89;75;Sunny and pleasant;90;76;ENE;6;70%;21%;12

Paris, France;An afternoon shower;74;60;Rain in the morning;68;50;WSW;9;70%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers;68;55;A passing shower;67;52;ESE;9;73%;58%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;5;71%;75%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;87;77;A t-storm around;89;77;SSE;12;73%;55%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;91;72;A t-storm around;90;73;SE;6;60%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;75;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;58;WSW;3;74%;80%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;82;64;Not as warm;72;60;NE;4;73%;28%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;72;49;A little p.m. rain;73;49;NNE;8;41%;68%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;82;58;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;NE;6;71%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;82;76;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;SE;14;73%;86%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;43;36;Cloudy and chilly;41;37;NE;12;62%;30%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;57;41;Partly sunny;56;44;ESE;4;77%;6%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;Sunny and pleasant;80;68;NE;8;70%;8%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;99;77;Sunny;97;71;NNW;9;12%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;84;66;Humid with a t-storm;80;62;NNW;6;75%;59%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;53;45;Partly sunny;55;45;ENE;6;83%;8%;2

San Francisco, United States;Fog this morning;65;58;Fog in the morning;66;56;W;11;66%;12%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;82;66;Rain and a t-storm;77;65;E;6;81%;85%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;88;78;A shower;88;78;ESE;8;75%;81%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;A shower and t-storm;76;63;N;5;97%;80%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;79;59;Partly sunny;76;60;NE;6;17%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;Sunny and nice;76;46;SW;4;38%;6%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;90;76;Partly sunny;90;76;NNE;7;70%;61%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;75;56;Partly sunny;73;52;NNW;4;79%;26%;2

Seattle, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;63;57;A little rain;61;52;S;15;75%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;80;64;Cloudy;74;64;E;4;68%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Very warm;88;75;Very warm and humid;90;75;SE;9;61%;10%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;91;78;Cloudy, p.m. showers;87;78;N;4;73%;95%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and nice;80;52;Nice with sunshine;78;55;SSE;4;54%;58%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;88;77;A passing shower;88;77;E;5;68%;80%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun;65;47;Partly sunny;58;48;SE;7;79%;4%;2

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;61;54;Decreasing clouds;65;54;N;12;49%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;91;79;Very warm and humid;93;77;E;11;62%;30%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;53;39;Partly sunny;54;44;ESE;6;88%;6%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy and very hot;97;60;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;57;NNE;7;46%;7%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and windy;68;49;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;NNW;11;48%;19%;5

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;86;63;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;SSE;7;23%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;84;75;WNW;9;55%;3%;6

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;88;61;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;ENE;4;34%;56%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A few p.m. showers;69;65;Warmer;77;66;NNE;10;65%;47%;5

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;65;59;Cloudy with a shower;72;55;N;11;74%;48%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;87;71;Sunny and beautiful;87;72;ESE;7;47%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Very warm and humid;93;74;Humid;88;71;WNW;7;67%;10%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;46;25;Milder;58;31;NE;7;40%;16%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;58;55;Periods of rain;61;52;SE;6;70%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and nice;73;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;59;NW;6;82%;82%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm in spots;90;74;NW;4;72%;74%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;60;39;Partly sunny;56;44;ESE;6;77%;6%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;66;48;Mostly sunny;64;45;ESE;11;69%;3%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A few p.m. showers;52;46;Breezy with rain;51;47;SSE;18;76%;90%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;76;S;6;92%;82%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;Sunny and nice;71;49;NE;3;31%;2%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-09-26 21:51 GMT+08:00

