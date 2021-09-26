Alexa
Fisherman dies in accident on New Taipei coastline

Six other anglers rescued after getting stranded on rock at high tide

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/26 22:57
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One fisherman is dead and six others were rescued by authorities after an accident on the coastline of New Taipei on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 25).

Authorities received reports that seven anglers were fishing on a rock near Elephant Rock in Ruifang District when one of them, surnamed Huang (黃), 50, was knocked into the sea by a big wave, CNA reported.

Huang was pulled back up onto the rock, but by then, he had lost vital signs. The other six were subsequently trapped on the rock by rising tides.

The New Taipei Fire Department received reports of the accident around 6 p.m. and dispatched nearly 50 rescuers to the scene. Due to sea conditions, rescuers were unable to reach the stranded fishermen.

After using a line-throwing gun to fix a rope, rescuers were able to get across and reach the six people. Huang was taken to the Ruifang Miner Hospital, though he succumbed to his injuries.

As the rock is located in a no-fishing area, the anglers violated the Regulations Governing Water Recreation Activities and are liable to be punished with a fine of between NT$20,000 (US$690) and NT$50,000 each.

