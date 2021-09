Sunday At Ostravar Arena Ostrava, Czech Republic Purse: $565,530 Surface: Hardcourt indoor OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC (AP) _ Results Sunday from J&T Banka Ostrava Open at Ostravar Arena (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Semifinals

Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Erin Routliffe (3), New Zealand, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera (1), United States, walkover.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Sania Mirza, India, and Zhang Shuai (2), China, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Erin Routliffe (3), New Zealand, 6-3, 6-2.