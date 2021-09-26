Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Airport reopens on Spanish island roiled by volcano eruption

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 18:13
Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands is ...
Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands is ...
Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands is ...
Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands is ...
Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands is ...

Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands is ...

Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands is ...

Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands is ...

Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands is ...

Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands is ...

LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened Sunday and authorities allowed some evacuated residents to collect belongings from their homes, as an erupting volcano continued to roar but lava flows remained slow.

The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday, when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged.

Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again after closing Saturday because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash.

The closure led to long lines at the island's port to catch ferries off the island.

The volcano on La Palma, which is part of the volcanic Canary Islands off northwest Africa and is home to about 85,000 people, erupted on Sept. 19.

The prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people helped avoid casualties.

Scientists say the eruption could last for up to three months.

Three rivers of lava slithering down a hillside on the western side of the island have destroyed 461 buildings, including homes, and covered 212 hectares (more than 520 acres) of countryside, according to a European Union monitoring system.

This month’s eruption is the first on La Palma since 1971.

Updated : 2021-09-26 20:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID