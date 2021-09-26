Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

San Marino voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 17:15
A woman votes for the abortion referendum at a polling station in San Marino, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Tiny San Marino is one of the last countries in ...
A woman casts her ballot for the abortion referendum at a polling station in San Marino, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Tiny San Marino is one of the last co...
A couple cast their ballots for the abortion referendum, at a polling station in San Marino, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Tiny San Marino is one of the las...

A woman votes for the abortion referendum at a polling station in San Marino, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Tiny San Marino is one of the last countries in ...

A woman casts her ballot for the abortion referendum at a polling station in San Marino, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Tiny San Marino is one of the last co...

A couple cast their ballots for the abortion referendum, at a polling station in San Marino, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Tiny San Marino is one of the las...

ROME (AP) — Voters in San Marino, a tiny republic surrounded by Italy, voted Sunday whether to decriminalize abortion, with the Roman Catholic Church firmly opposed and the “yes” camp hoping to make the procedure legal in some circumstances.

The ballot proposal calls for abortion to be made legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and beyond then if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health are at risk because of fetal anomalies or malformations.

Women in San Marino seeking an abortion usually go to neighboring Italy, a similarly Catholic country which legalized the procedure in 1978. But proponents of the referendum say that puts an undue financial burden on them and penalizes women who have been raped.

Opponents argue that in San Marino even minors can already receive free contraception at pharmacies, including the so-called morning-after pill.

The referendum was set after around 3,000 people signed a petition drive to overturn the microstate's abortion law, which dates from 1865. If “Yes” votes prevail, San Marino’s Parliament will need to legalize the procedure.

Results were expected late Sunday.

San Marino is one of the world’s oldest republics and has a population of about 33,000.

Updated : 2021-09-26 18:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID