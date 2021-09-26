Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head

Chen hopes people can continue to wear masks outdoors indefinitely, despite waning case numbers

  1272
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/26 18:51
Chen Shih-chung

Chen Shih-chung (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday (Sept. 26) that the lifting of domestic COVID-19 restrictions must precede the border reopening.

In light of zero local cases four out of the last six days, Chen said Sunday that the center will announce a further relaxation of coronavirus measures on Monday.

Asked by media whether the country would consider easing its border controls, Chen said domestic reopening must be achieved before lifting entry restrictions can be considered, CNA reported.

When questioned about whether the outdoor mask mandate will be scraped at a certain point if the pandemic continues to wane, Chen said he hopes that people will continue to wear masks everywhere they go indefinitely.
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
outdoor mask mandate
border
entry
reopening

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/25 14:34
Taiwan prioritizes BioNTech for 1st COVID jab
Taiwan prioritizes BioNTech for 1st COVID jab
2021/09/24 16:28
Vaccine doses to arrive in Taiwan over weekend
Vaccine doses to arrive in Taiwan over weekend
2021/09/24 15:53
Taiwan to continue testing Foxconn engineer for COVID
Taiwan to continue testing Foxconn engineer for COVID
2021/09/23 16:35
Taiwan removes Peru, Brazil, Bangladesh from list of COVID high-risk countries
Taiwan removes Peru, Brazil, Bangladesh from list of COVID high-risk countries
2021/09/23 15:58

Updated : 2021-09-26 20:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID