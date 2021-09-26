Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday (Sept. 26) that the lifting of domestic COVID-19 restrictions must precede the border reopening.

In light of zero local cases four out of the last six days, Chen said Sunday that the center will announce a further relaxation of coronavirus measures on Monday.

Asked by media whether the country would consider easing its border controls, Chen said domestic reopening must be achieved before lifting entry restrictions can be considered, CNA reported.

When questioned about whether the outdoor mask mandate will be scraped at a certain point if the pandemic continues to wane, Chen said he hopes that people will continue to wear masks everywhere they go indefinitely.