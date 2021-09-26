Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

5 allies of Taiwan speak up for it at UN General Assembly

Leaders of St. Vincent, Haiti, Eswatini, St. Lucia, Tuvalu urge member states to include Taiwan in UN system

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/26 21:29
File: U.N. Headquarters in New York. 

File: U.N. Headquarters in New York.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the fifth day of the 76th United Nations General Assembly General Debate, the heads of five of Taiwan's diplomatic allies gave pre-recorded speeches in which they made the case for the East Asian country's participation in the U.N. and its agencies.

In his remarks on Saturday (Sept. 25), Haiti's acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry invited member states to "consider the aspirations of the Republic of China, Taiwan," which "can play a non-negligible role" in U.N. initiatives aimed at maintaining peace and international security as well as cooperation and multilateral development.

Pointing out that the U.N. was "established to serve the public interest of all peoples," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano called for the global body to recognize the rights of the Taiwanese people. He lamented the fact that Taiwanese are denied access to U.N. grounds "simply because the U.N. fails to recognize (Taiwan) passports, which are in fact accepted by almost every country in the world, and similarly condemned the exclusion of Taiwanese media from U.N. events.

The prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, said it is "high time" the U.N.'s exclusion of Taiwan comes to an end. "Surely, the world will benefit from Taiwan’s inclusion in global bodies such as the World Health Assembly, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and INTERPOL," he stated, adding that international collaboration on climate change, health, crime, and other matters necessitates an "all hands on deck" approach.

Calling Taiwan a "relatively small but legitimate political expression of the magnificent Chinese civilization," the Caribbean leader said the "thriving democracy" and "economic miracle" has the right to request to participate in a meaningful way.

Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip Joseph Pierre likewise pressed member states to include Taiwan as a partner in the "global decision-making process."

In addition to urging for a role for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Authority, and other relevant bodies, Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini called the continued exclusion of the country and the "discrimination of its citizens" a "gross violation" of the U.N. Charter. He cited the assistance Taiwan has provided to the African kingdom in agriculture, education, ICT, and healthcare as well as the expertise and personal protective equipment it has donated in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dlamini further stated that "Eswatini can attest to the fact that Taiwan is an indispensable partner and would, if given an opportunity, play a meaningful role in the global body."
Taiwan allies
St. Lucia
Saint Vincent
Haiti
Eswatini
UN
United Nations
Taiwan passport

RELATED ARTICLES

If the Koreas are UN members, why not Taiwan?
If the Koreas are UN members, why not Taiwan?
2021/09/25 14:28
Marshall Islands president asks UN to end its ‘shameful silence’ on Taiwan
Marshall Islands president asks UN to end its ‘shameful silence’ on Taiwan
2021/09/23 12:32
Palau president speaks up for Taiwan during UN address
Palau president speaks up for Taiwan during UN address
2021/09/22 10:38
Diplomatic allies pen letter urging Taiwan's inclusion in UN
Diplomatic allies pen letter urging Taiwan's inclusion in UN
2021/09/20 11:59
Taiwan's envoy in New York hopeful for more global opportunities for nation
Taiwan's envoy in New York hopeful for more global opportunities for nation
2021/09/19 10:52

Updated : 2021-09-26 21:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced