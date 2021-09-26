Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Ten spots to watch Double Ten Day fireworks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung

Over 100 aerial shells will be launched at this year’s fireworks

  134
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/26 17:52
(Kaohsiung City Government photo)

(Kaohsiung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The fireworks display for Taiwan’s National Day (Double Ten Day) will take place at Kaohsiung Harbor on Oct. 10, and the city government has announced the 10 best viewing spots in the city.

Due to the pandemic, the city government will limit the number of spectators at the main viewing area at the harbor to 20,000, and they will be chosen from a drawing, CNA reported. Applicants must register at the city government Line account between Oct. 1-4, while winners will be announced on Oct. 5.

The Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau said this year’s Double Ten Day fireworks display will feature the largest number of 12-inch, 16-inch, and larger aerial shells in the country’s history, with over 100 being used. The large-caliber shells and the panoramic view the harbor provides will ensure the show can be admired at a distance, the bureau added.

As fireworks viewing places have become a hot topic on the internet, the bureau on Sunday announced the 10 best spots around the harbor.

These include the Sizihwan Bay scenic platform, the Sizihwan Bay Visitor Center, National Sun Yat-sen University, the Shoushan Lovers' Viewing Platform, the Singuang Ferry Wharf and Riverside Park, the Hamasen Railway Cultural Park, Cijin Beach, the Cijin Maxwell Memorial Bike Path, the Cijin Ferry Station, as well as private residences.

Ten spots to watch Double Ten Day fireworks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Kaohisung Harbor (Kaohsiung City Government photo)
Double Ten Day
fireworks display
Kaohsiung Harbor
Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau
Double Ten Day fireworks display

RELATED ARTICLES

National Day fireworks to light up Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 20 years
National Day fireworks to light up Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 20 years
2021/09/23 15:32
South Taiwan city to launch hot air balloon rides in October
South Taiwan city to launch hot air balloon rides in October
2021/09/15 15:45
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
2021/09/07 21:02
Taiwan port operator denies Chinese interests control largest harbor
Taiwan port operator denies Chinese interests control largest harbor
2021/08/10 17:54
Taiwan harbor worker reports cigarette smuggling to authorities despite bribe
Taiwan harbor worker reports cigarette smuggling to authorities despite bribe
2021/07/29 17:39

Updated : 2021-09-26 18:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID