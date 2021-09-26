DPP legislator criticizes opposition party chairman's joy over Xi Jinping congratulatory message

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Luo Chih-cheng (羅致政) on Sunday (Sept. 26) lambasted the Kuomintang (KMT) for being overjoyed after the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping (習近平), sent a congratulatory message to Eric Chu (朱立倫) for being elected KMT chairman.

The DPP held a series of seminars on Sunday regarding national security and the situation in the Taiwan Strait, particularly focusing on changes in Taiwan's public opinion, party competition, and cross-strait relations.

During the event, Luo pointed out that Chu had previously declared that a congratulatory message from Xi would be like “a gift from the sky.” The DPP legislator retorted that he felt it would be more like “a hot potato,” adding that he found Chu’s simile very strange, CNA reported.

Luo said he believes it is odd that a political party would expect a message from Xi. Neither the U.S. Republican nor Democratic parties would wish for one. For the KMT, a lack of congratulations from the Chinese leader would bring about a sense of loss, signifying some obvious problems within the party, CNA cited him as saying.

Luo added that the Kuomintang uses open-ended responses to reply to Xi Jinping's yes-or-no questions. "Are you opposed to Taiwan independence? If you oppose it, please declare it," the legislator said.

The KMT obviously wants to confuse people, but this is a question of yes or no — not an open-ended one, he said.