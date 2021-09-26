Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

DPP legislator criticizes opposition party chairman's joy over Xi Jinping congratulatory message

Xi Jinping congratulated Eric Chu for being elected KMT party chairman

  148
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/26 16:44
Newly elected KMT Chairman Eric Chu.

Newly elected KMT Chairman Eric Chu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Luo Chih-cheng (羅致政) on Sunday (Sept. 26) lambasted the Kuomintang (KMT) for being overjoyed after the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping (習近平), sent a congratulatory message to Eric Chu (朱立倫) for being elected KMT chairman.

The DPP held a series of seminars on Sunday regarding national security and the situation in the Taiwan Strait, particularly focusing on changes in Taiwan's public opinion, party competition, and cross-strait relations.

During the event, Luo pointed out that Chu had previously declared that a congratulatory message from Xi would be like “a gift from the sky.” The DPP legislator retorted that he felt it would be more like “a hot potato,” adding that he found Chu’s simile very strange, CNA reported.

Luo said he believes it is odd that a political party would expect a message from Xi. Neither the U.S. Republican nor Democratic parties would wish for one. For the KMT, a lack of congratulations from the Chinese leader would bring about a sense of loss, signifying some obvious problems within the party, CNA cited him as saying.

Luo added that the Kuomintang uses open-ended responses to reply to Xi Jinping's yes-or-no questions. "Are you opposed to Taiwan independence? If you oppose it, please declare it," the legislator said.

The KMT obviously wants to confuse people, but this is a question of yes or no — not an open-ended one, he said.
DPP
KMT
KMT chairman
Eric Chu
Xi Jinping
CCP
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Schism in Taiwan's KMT only just getting started: DPP legislator
Schism in Taiwan's KMT only just getting started: DPP legislator
2021/09/25 21:15
Eric Chu victorious in Taiwan's KMT leadership race
Eric Chu victorious in Taiwan's KMT leadership race
2021/09/25 19:22
Johnny Chiang admits defeat in leadership election for Taiwan's KMT, congratulates Eric Chu
Johnny Chiang admits defeat in leadership election for Taiwan's KMT, congratulates Eric Chu
2021/09/25 19:01
‘Don’t be spiders, be bees’: Han Kuo-yu evokes animal metaphors in advice to KMT
‘Don’t be spiders, be bees’: Han Kuo-yu evokes animal metaphors in advice to KMT
2021/09/25 18:44
Taiwan seeks to cushion agricultural sector from potential CPTPP impact
Taiwan seeks to cushion agricultural sector from potential CPTPP impact
2021/09/25 17:37

Updated : 2021-09-26 17:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID