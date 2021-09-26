Alexa
Ryder Cup Pairings

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/26 14:43
Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Sunday
Singles

1604 GMT— Rory McIlroy, Europe, vs. Xander Schauffele, United States.

1615 GMT— Shane Lowry, Europe, vs. Patrick Cantlay, United States.

1626 GMT— Jon Rahm, Europe, vs. Scottie Scheffler, United States.

1637 GMT— Sergio Garcia, Europe, vs. Bryson DeChambeau, United States.

1648 GMT— Viktor Hovland, Europe, vs. Collin Morikawa, United States.

1659 GMT— Paul Casey, Europe, vs. Dustin Johnson, United States.

1710 GMT— Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, vs. Brooks Koepka, United States.

1721 GMT— Ian Poulter, Europe, vs. Tony Finau, United States.

1732 GMT— Tyrell Hatton, Europe, vs. Justin Thomas, United States.

1743 GMT— Lee Westwood, Europe, vs. Harris English, United States.

1754 GMT— Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, vs. Jordan Spieth, United States.

1805 GMT— Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, vs. Daniel Berger, United States.

Updated : 2021-09-26 17:15 GMT+08:00

