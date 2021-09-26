Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan strengthens combat readiness with simulated enemy attack drills

Air defense forces at Jiupeng military base countered with missiles and anti-aircraft guns

  202
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/26 15:36
Avenger air defense missile system. 

Avenger air defense missile system.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Sunday (Sept. 26) that it recently simulated attacks by enemy aircraft and cruise missiles at the Jiupeng military base to verify the combat effectiveness of its air defense weapons.

The MND pointed out that air defense forces moved into pre-selected strategic locations that maximized combat strength preservation to conduct operations against an imaginary enemy and showcase their training, CNA reported. The simulated intruding fighter jets and missiles were intercepted by medium and long-range missiles and anti-aircraft guns.

According to the MND, air combat units conduct annual training to improve combat readiness. Training includes various situations such as interceptions and counterattack maneuvers and prepares pilots for air-to-air, air-to-ground, and air-to-ship missions.

As of Aug. 31, the military has completed training for five battalions, 19 companies, and four air combat units.

The MND pointed out that in order to strengthen cyber and electronic warfare capabilities, it uses offensive and defensive drills to discover system weaknesses and loopholes, enhance information security protection capabilities, and improve rapid deployment of mobile radars and electronic warfare equipment. The military uses electronic warfare to boost the effectiveness of joint combat missions, the ministry added.
Taiwan
MND
air defense
Taiwan military
simulation drills

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan seeks to cushion agricultural sector from potential CPTPP impact
Taiwan seeks to cushion agricultural sector from potential CPTPP impact
2021/09/25 17:37
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
2021/09/25 16:46
New immigrants play role in south Taiwan city’s tourism drive
New immigrants play role in south Taiwan city’s tourism drive
2021/09/25 15:27
Taiwan receives fifth shipment of donated AZ vaccines from Japan
Taiwan receives fifth shipment of donated AZ vaccines from Japan
2021/09/25 14:46
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/25 14:34

Updated : 2021-09-26 17:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID