Taiwan strengthens combat readiness with simulated enemy attack drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Sunday (Sept. 26) that it recently simulated attacks by enemy aircraft and cruise missiles at the Jiupeng military base to verify the combat effectiveness of its air defense weapons.

The MND pointed out that air defense forces moved into pre-selected strategic locations that maximized combat strength preservation to conduct operations against an imaginary enemy and showcase their training, CNA reported. The simulated intruding fighter jets and missiles were intercepted by medium and long-range missiles and anti-aircraft guns.

According to the MND, air combat units conduct annual training to improve combat readiness. Training includes various situations such as interceptions and counterattack maneuvers and prepares pilots for air-to-air, air-to-ground, and air-to-ship missions.

As of Aug. 31, the military has completed training for five battalions, 19 companies, and four air combat units.

The MND pointed out that in order to strengthen cyber and electronic warfare capabilities, it uses offensive and defensive drills to discover system weaknesses and loopholes, enhance information security protection capabilities, and improve rapid deployment of mobile radars and electronic warfare equipment. The military uses electronic warfare to boost the effectiveness of joint combat missions, the ministry added.