Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Saturday (Sept. 25) the Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August on its website, with the NT$10 million (US$344,828) Special Prize winning number being 52604932.

The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 20102509. The three winning sets for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 39173725, 34997398, and 98953723.

For the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth prizes, please refer to the chart below.

There is one additional sixth prize this time around: 634. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching the sixth prize numbers, including the additional number, will garner a NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for July and August 2021 (Source: Ministry of Finance):