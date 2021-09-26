Alexa
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced

Check your receipts, as you could become NT$10 million richer

  103
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/26 15:25
(CNA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Saturday (Sept. 25) the Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August on its website, with the NT$10 million (US$344,828) Special Prize winning number being 52604932.

The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 20102509. The three winning sets for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 39173725, 34997398, and 98953723.

For the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth prizes, please refer to the chart below.

There is one additional sixth prize this time around: 634. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching the sixth prize numbers, including the additional number, will garner a NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for July and August 2021 (Source: Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

52604932

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number.

Grand Prize

20102509

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number.

First Prize

39173725, 34997398, 98953723

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

 NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

 NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

634

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any redemption locations from 2021/10/06 to 2022/01/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at a convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the third, second, first, grand or special prize, or one-million-dollar prize of cloud invoice Award, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: 4128282.
  8. The winning numbers of the Cloud invoice Award for Months 07-08 Year 2021 is announced on the eTax Portal on the website of the Ministry of Finance at http://invoice.etax.nat.gov.tw/.
Ministry of Finance
Special Prize
Grand Prize
Uniform-Invoice Prize

