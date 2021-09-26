Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Saturday (Sept. 25) the Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August on its website, with the NT$10 million (US$344,828) Special Prize winning number being 52604932.
The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 20102509. The three winning sets for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 39173725, 34997398, and 98953723.
For the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth prizes, please refer to the chart below.
There is one additional sixth prize this time around: 634. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching the sixth prize numbers, including the additional number, will garner a NT$200 prize.
Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for July and August 2021 (Source: Ministry of Finance):
|
Special Prize
|
52604932
|
NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number.
|
Grand Prize
|
20102509
|
NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number.
|
First Prize
|
39173725, 34997398, 98953723
|
NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers.
|
Second Prize
|
NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Third Prize
|NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Fourth Prize
|
NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Fifth Prize
|
NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Sixth Prize
|NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Additional
|
634
|
NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.
|
