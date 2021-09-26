Alexa
White's goal helps Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 13:10
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored a goal in his second consecutive game and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night.

Vancouver (8-9-9) has just one loss in its last 13 games.

White flicked home a header off an entry pass played by Russell Teibert to give the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. The 25-year White scored for Vancouver in its 1-1 tie with last Sunday.

Maxime Crépeau tied his season high with seven saves for the Whitecaps.

Dallas (6-12-9) is winless in its last five games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-26 15:44 GMT+08:00

