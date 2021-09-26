Alexa
UL Monroe builds lead, defense protects it in win over Troy

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 13:11
MONROE, La. (AP) — Rhett Rodriguez threw for one touchdown, Andrew Henry ran for another and the UL Monroe defense came up big in the second half as the Warhawks defeated Troy 29-16 on Saturday night.

Rodriguez hit Zach Jackson for 23 yards and a touchdown for the game's first score and Henry ran 40 yards for a touchdown that gave UL Monroe (2-1) a 17-3 lead in the third quarter. From there, the ULM defense added a safety and Ja'Cquez Williams sealed the victory with a 96-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter.

Rodriguez completed 10 of 16 passes for 131 yards and Henry had 19 carries for 108 yards.

Taylor Powell completed 35 of 49 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns for Troy. His TD throws were 49 yards to Luke Whitmore and 4 yards to Jamontez Woods as the Trojans (2-2) tried to rally from a 14-point second-half deficit.

