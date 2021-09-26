Alexa
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases

8 imported cases confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/26 14:36
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Sept. 26) announced zero local COVID-19 cases and eight imported ones, marking the second consecutive day of zero local cases.

The center said the eight new imported cases include two males and six females between the ages of 10 and 50.

Between Sept. 2 and 24, six of them arrived from Myanmar, one from the United Arab Emirates, and another from Indonesia. All had tested negative for the disease within three days of their departure.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 841 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.
Updated : 2021-09-26 15:44 GMT+08:00

