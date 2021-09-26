Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Barriere surpasses 10,000 yards, EWU beats S. Utah 50-21

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 12:53
Barriere surpasses 10,000 yards, EWU beats S. Utah 50-21

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for 518 yards and four touchdown to lead FCS No. 6 Eastern Washington to a 50-21 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Barriere surpassed 10,000 career yards passing in the first quarter, and now has 10,437. He completed 30 of 48 passes and added 28 yards on the ground for 546 yards of offense. He had a school-record 562 yards of total offense in last week's win over Western Illinois.

The Eagles (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) are 4-0 for the first time since 1997.

Barriere threw two TD passes to Efton Chism III, who made eight catches for a career-high 147 yards receiving. Talolo Limu-Jones had seven receptions for a career-best 175 yards.

Dennis Merritt ran for three touchdowns and had 58 yards rushing on 18 carries for the Eagles, who finished with 673 yards of offense.

David Moore III had two touchdown runs and Isaiah Williams had one for Southern Utah (1-3, 0-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-26 14:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes in mice
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes in mice
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt