Carr runs for 2 TDs, Indiana beats Western Kentucky 33-31

By TERRY McCORMICK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/26 12:50
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Stephen Carr had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Michael Penix Jr. passed for 373 yards and Indiana held on for a 33-31 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday night.

Penix completed a career-high 34 passes on 53 attempts. Ty Fryfogle had 10 receptions for 98 yards, including a 10-yard reception on third-and-8 with 1:55 to play that allowed the Hoosiers to run out the clock and escape with the victory.

Indiana (2-2), which finished with 507 total yards, scored on it’s first six possessions and never trailed.

Carr scored on a 1-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 79-yard opening drive and make it 7-0 with 10:15 left in the first quarter. Penix completed 5 of 6 passes for 51 yards in the drive.

Following a three-and-out by Western Kentucky, the Hoosiers went 81 yards in 11 plays and Penix scored on a quarterback sneak to push the lead to 14-0 about five minutes later.

Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe was 31-of-44 passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hilltoppers (2-2) got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as running back Adam Cofield scored from a yard out with 14:27 left in the half to cap a 15-play, 77-yard scoring drive that cut the Hoosiers lead to 14-7.

SECOND CHANCE

Indiana's Charles Campbell left a 51-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter well short of the crossbar on a play where Western Kentucky had seemingly turned the hot Hoosiers offense away. But an offside penalty against the Hilltoppers gave Campbell a chance to redeem himself from five yards closer. Campbell drilled the 46-yarder through the uprights to give Indiana a 17-7 lead. Campbell added field goals of 37, 25 and 48 yards.

UP NEXT

Indiana: The Hoosiers return to Big Ten Conference play at No. 6 Penn State on Saturday. Indiana beat the then-No. 8 Nittany Lions 36-35 in overtime in the 2020 season opener.

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers play their second straight Power 5 opponent when they take on No. 20 Michigan State on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-09-26 14:12 GMT+08:00

