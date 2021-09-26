Alexa
San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 0

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 12:17
Los Angeles FC 0 0 0
San Jose 1 1 2

First Half_1, San Jose, Kikanovic, 2 (Lopez), 3rd minute.

Second Half_2, San Jose, Lopez, 11 (Lopez), 47th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tomas Romero, Jamal Blackman, Pablo Sisniega; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega.

Yellow Cards_Nathan, San Jose, 31st; Espinoza, San Jose, 34th; Crisostomo, Los Angeles FC, 39th; Abecasis, San Jose, 64th; Cifuentes, Los Angeles FC, 75th; Lopez, San Jose, 86th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Jeffrey Greeson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tomas Romero; Mamadou Fall, Sebastien Ibeagha (Marco Farfan, 58th), Moon-hwan Kim (Latif Blessing, 59th), Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios (Raheem Edwards, 58th); Jose Cifuentes, Daniel Crisostomo, Francisco Ginella; Cristian Arango, Danny Musovski (Bryce Duke, 58th).

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis, Oswaldo Alanis, Marcos Lopez (Cade Cowell, 88th), Nathan; Cristian Espinoza (Tommy Thompson, 76th), Judson, Eduardo Lopez (Shea Salinas, 82nd), Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Benjamin Kikanovic (Chris Wondolowski, 88th).

