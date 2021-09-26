Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Abilene Christian dominates Lamar in 56-0 victory

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 12:09
Abilene Christian dominates Lamar in 56-0 victory

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Stone Earle passed for three touchdowns and Peyton Mansell ran for 107 yards and a score as Abilene Christian routed Lamar 56-0 on Saturday night.

Tyrese White added 82 yards rushing for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Atlantic Sun-WAC Challenge). The defense held Lamar to 136 total yards and scored two touchdowns as Ryan Stapp returned an interception 25 yards for a TD and Koy Richardson returned a fumble 25-yards for a touchdown.

Earle's touchdowns — 13 yards to Jordan Brooks-Wess, 11 yards to Darius Lewis and 9 yards to Kobe Clark — were the first three scores of the game. Earle completed 13 of 18 passes for 185 yards.

It was the second shutout loss of the season for Lamar (1-2, 0-1 ASUN-WAC).

Updated : 2021-09-26 14:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes in mice
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes in mice
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt