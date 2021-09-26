Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tompkins, UC Davis rally to beat Weber State 17-14

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 11:59
Tompkins, UC Davis rally to beat Weber State 17-14

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Trent Tompkins scored on a 1-yard run with 27 seconds left to help UC Davis beat Weber State 17-14 on Saturday night in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.

UC Davis (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 12 in the STATS FCS poll, had lost four straight against the Wildcats.

Tompkins took a direct snap and raced around the left end to cap a 15-play, 69-yard drive that took more than 6 minutes off the clock, and gave the Aggies their first lead of the game at 17-14.

Erron Duncan, a graduate student who sat out the unprecedented 2020 spring season, had his second career interception with 14 seconds left to seal it.

Kylan Weisser, who made his second consecutive start in place of the injured Bronson Barron (knee), completed 19 of 32 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for No. 14 Weber State (1-3, 0-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-26 14:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes in mice
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes in mice
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt