Air Force dominates on ground, tops Florida Atlantic 31-7

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 12:19
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Haaziq Daniels ran for two early touchdowns, including a 94-yard jaunt, and Air Force scored the game's first 24 points in a 31-7 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

The Falcons' ground game was at its best. Air Force rushed for 309 yards in the first half and finished with 446. Daniels had 164 rushing yards and completed 2 of 4 passes for 70 yards to give the Falcons a total of 516 for the game.

Micah Davis added 93 yards and Brad Roberts ran for 77 yards for the Falcons (3-1).

After Daniels scored on a run of 4 yards midway through the first quarter, his 94-yarder on the next possession broke the game open. Roberts added a 24-yard TD run in the second quarter and the Falcons added a field goal for a 24-0 lead.

FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry scored on a 34-yard run to make the halftime score 24-7.

AFA's Davis closed out the scoring with a 6-yard TD run late in the third quarter.

Perry was ineffective in the passing game, completing just 11 of 33 attempts for 78 yards. The Owls managed only 219 yards total offense.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-09-26 14:10 GMT+08:00

