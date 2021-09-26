Alexa
Shelley's 4 TDs leads Missouri State over South Dakota 31-23

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 11:51
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley accounted for four touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 31-23 victory over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Shelley tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Kevon Latulas early in the fourth quarter to give Missouri State (2-1, 1-0) a 24-23 lead. Shelley's 12-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 4:42 remaining.

Shelley also ran for a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter and threw a 46-yard TD pass to Tyrone Scott in the second. Shelley was 19-of-29 passing for 281 yards, and he added 62 yards on the ground on 17 carries. Scott finished with seven catches for 111 yards.

Carson Camp completed 12 of 29 passes for 231 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for South Dakota (2-2, 0-1). Carter Bell had three receptions for 102 yards. Wesley Eliodor returned a kickoff 99 yards into the end zone late in the second quarter as the Coyotes built a 23-14 halftime lead.

Updated : 2021-09-26 14:10 GMT+08:00

