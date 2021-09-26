Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rapids tie 0-0 with Toronto FC, extend unbeaten streak to 11

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 10:52
Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty, left, and midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye (14) keep Toronto FC midfielder Yeferson Soteldo (30) away from the bal...
Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar, left, tangles with Toronto FC forward Patrick Mullins (13) for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer ga...
Toronto FC forward Patrick Mullins (13) chases the ball against Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty in the first half of an MLS soccer game in Denv...
Colorado Rapids' Lalas Abubakar (6), Mark-Anthony Kaye, second from left, Danny Wilson (4) and Auston Trusty (5) block a penalty shot by Toronto FC in...
Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) leaps for the ball against Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye in the first half of an MLS soccer ga...
Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan (52) heads the ball away from Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) in the second half of an MLS soccer game...
Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) defends a shot by Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios (12) as Barrios and Toronto FC defender Kemar Lawrence ...

Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty, left, and midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye (14) keep Toronto FC midfielder Yeferson Soteldo (30) away from the bal...

Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar, left, tangles with Toronto FC forward Patrick Mullins (13) for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer ga...

Toronto FC forward Patrick Mullins (13) chases the ball against Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty in the first half of an MLS soccer game in Denv...

Colorado Rapids' Lalas Abubakar (6), Mark-Anthony Kaye, second from left, Danny Wilson (4) and Auston Trusty (5) block a penalty shot by Toronto FC in...

Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) leaps for the ball against Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye in the first half of an MLS soccer ga...

Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan (52) heads the ball away from Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) in the second half of an MLS soccer game...

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) defends a shot by Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios (12) as Barrios and Toronto FC defender Kemar Lawrence ...

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Will Yarbrough had two saves to help the Colorado Rapids tie Toronto FC 0-0 on Saturday night.

Colorado (12-4-9), which had 62% possession, is unbeaten in 11 straight games dating to a 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake on July 24.

Yarbrough is tied with Nashville's Joe Willis for the MLS lead with 10 shutouts this season.

Toronto (4-15-7) has just one win — a 2-1 victory over Nashville last Saturday — in its last 11 games.

Alex Bono, who finished with one save for Toronto, had his first clean sheet since a 2-0 win over Columbus on May 12.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-26 12:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes in mice
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes in mice
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan