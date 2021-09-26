Alexa
Rice grabs first win of season with win over Texas Southern

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 10:31
HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Myers ran for four touchdowns and Jake Constantine was efficient throwing ball and had a scoring pass and Rice beat Texas Southern 48-34 on Saturday.

Constantine started with a bang connecting with Cedric Patterson III on 73-yard scoring play on the game's first play from scrimmage.

Later, Myers crashed in from 1-yard out to complete a seven-play, 85-yard drive with 5:23 left in the first quarter for a two-score lead. His second score, also a 1-yard dive, extended the margin to 20-3 with 7:16 left before the break.

Myers' third 1-yard touchdown plunge made it a 34-13 contest with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter. His 64-yard scoring run with 9:43 left made it a 41-20 contest.

Constantine was 18-for-23 passing for 271 yards and Myers ran for 160 yards on 26 carries for Rice (1-3).

Andrew Body threw for 353 yards and ran for two scores and Ke’Lenn Davis had 181 yards receiving on seven receptions for the Tigers (0-3).

__

Updated : 2021-09-26 12:41 GMT+08:00

