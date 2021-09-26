Alexa
Louisiana Tech takes early lead, stops North Texas, 24-17

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 10:54
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Marcus Williams Jr. ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 42-yard dash to make it 14-0, and Louisiana Tech dashed to a 24-point first-half lead and made it stand up for a 24-17 win over North Texas in the Bulldogs' Conference USA opener Saturday.

J.D. Head tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Emilus and Jacob Barnes kicked a 21-yard field goal to make it 24-0 with more than 10 minutes left in the first half and the Louisiana Tech defense took over from there.

North Texas (1-3, 0-2) got a touchdown by DeAndre Torrey just before intermission. Ethan Mooney kicked a 33-yard field goal and Austin Aune tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Damon Ward Jr. late in the fourth quarter, but the Mean Green could not find the equalizing touchdown.

Aaron Allen was 14 of 18 passing for 137 yards and Louisiana Tech (2-2, 1-0) managed just 81 rushing yards, led by Williams' 73 on 17 carries.

Torrey carried 26 times for 119 yards to lead North Texas.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-09-26 12:40 GMT+08:00

