Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Glass, Alabama A&M down D-II member Tuskegee 45-35

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 10:13
Glass, Alabama A&M down D-II member Tuskegee 45-35

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns and Alabama A&M beat Division II-member Tuskegee 45-35 on Saturday.

Alabama A&M (3-0) hasn’t lost a game since Nov. 16, 2019 when Alcorn State beat the Bulldogs 34-28.

The Tigers (1-3) closed to within 31-28 when Ivonte Patterson ran it from 1-yard out to end the third quarter and Louis Williams threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jamaal Pritchett with 12 minutes remaining.

But the Bulldogs' Gary Quarles ran 44 yards for a score on A&M's following drive, and six minutes later Glass threw a 21-yard TD to Odieu Hilaire to make it 45-28 with five minutes left.

Quarles had 164 yards rushing on 24 carries with two scores, Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim had 177 yards on eight receptions and Dee Anderson caught three scores for Alabama A&M.

Patterson ran for 100 yards and three TDs for Tuskegee.

It was the first meeting between the two programs in seven years when the Bulldogs won 30-17 on Sept. 6, 2014. Alabama A&M now leads the overall series 28-20-3.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-26 12:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes in mice
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes in mice
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages