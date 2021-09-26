Alexa
Fernandez, Coronel help Red Bulls beat NYCFC 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 10:10
NEW YORK (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored a goal, Carlos Miguel Coronel had four saves and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kyle Duncan slipped an entry pass between the legs of a defender to the center of the area where Fernandez put away a first-timer to give the Red Bulls (8-11-6) a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.

Coronel has nine shutouts this season.

New York City (11-9-6) has just one win in its last six games.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten, with two shutout wins, in their last three games.

Sean Johnson had seven saves for NYCFC.

