Minnesota 2, Houston 0

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 10:14
Houston 0 0 0
Minnesota 2 0 2

First Half_1, Minnesota, Lod, 7 (Fragapane), 1st minute; 2, Minnesota, Finlay, 3, 17th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Houston, Michael Nelson, Kyle Morton; Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_Reynoso, Minnesota, 40th; Quintero, Houston, 41st; Junqua, Houston, 72nd.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Ian McKay, Felisha Mariscal, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

A_19,471.

___

Lineups

Houston_Michael Nelson; Teenage Hadebe, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin (Corey Baird, 64th); Darwin Ceren (Derrick Jones, 64th), Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault (Ariel Lassiter, 85th), Matias Vera (Memo Rodriguez, 63rd); Darwin Quintero, Maximiliano Urruti.

Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy (Brent Kallman, 83rd), Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso (Jacori Hayes, 60th), Wil Trapp; Franco Fragapane (Adrien Hunou, 83rd).

Updated : 2021-09-26 12:40 GMT+08:00

