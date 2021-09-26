Alexa
New York Red Bulls 1, New York City FC 0

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 10:19
New York Red Bulls 1 0 1
New York City FC 0 0 0

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Fernandez, 2 (Duncan), 43rd minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Tolkin, New York Red Bulls, 13th; Sands, New York City FC, 63rd; Castellano, New York City FC, 75th; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 85th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Logan Brown, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards (Andres Reyes, 57th), Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Cristhian Casseres Jr. (Daniel Royer, 87th), Sean Davis, Omir Fernandez (Wikelman Carmona, 64th), Dru Yearwood; Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 58th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens (Malte Amundsen, 68th), Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Heber, 67th), Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo (Thiago, 85th), Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, James Sands; Valentin Castellano, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (Jesus Medina, 47th), Talles Magno (Santiago Rodriguez, 46th).

Updated : 2021-09-26 12:39 GMT+08:00

