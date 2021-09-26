Alexa
Toronto FC 0, Colorado 0

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 10:19
Toronto FC 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Kevin Silva, Quentin Westberg; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Kaye, Colorado, 45th+2; Mullins, Toronto FC, 70th.

Referee_Michael Radchuk. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Mike Rottersman, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_12,613.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro, Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga (Omar Gonzalez, 33rd), Eriq Zavaleta (Justin Morrow, 75th); Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Noble Okello, Jonathan Osorio, Yeferson Soteldo (Jacob Shaffelburg, 76th); Patrick Mullins (Ifunanyachi Achara, 71st).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Diego Rubio, 62nd), Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson (Jonathan Lewis, 69th); Kellyn Acosta (Braian Galvan, 80th), Michael Barrios (Dominique Badji, 69th), Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki (Younes Namli, 62nd).

Updated : 2021-09-26 12:39 GMT+08:00

