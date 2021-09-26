Toronto FC 0, Colorado 0

|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Kevin Silva, Quentin Westberg; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Kaye, Colorado, 45th+2; Mullins, Toronto FC, 70th.
Referee_Michael Radchuk. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Mike Rottersman, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
A_12,613.
___
Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro, Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga (Omar Gonzalez, 33rd), Eriq Zavaleta (Justin Morrow, 75th); Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Noble Okello, Jonathan Osorio, Yeferson Soteldo (Jacob Shaffelburg, 76th); Patrick Mullins (Ifunanyachi Achara, 71st).
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Diego Rubio, 62nd), Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson (Jonathan Lewis, 69th); Kellyn Acosta (Braian Galvan, 80th), Michael Barrios (Dominique Badji, 69th), Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki (Younes Namli, 62nd).