Taiwan president thanks Japan for latest vaccine donation

President Tsai Ing-wen grateful for Japan's AZ jabs and support for CPTPP membership

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/26 11:43
Japan's shipment of 500,000 AZ vaccines arrives at Taoyuan International Airport.

Japan's shipment of 500,000 AZ vaccines arrives at Taoyuan International Airport. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday (Sept. 25) thanked Japan for its fifth vaccine donation, which arrived that afternoon.

Tsai posted on Twitter to express gratitude for Japan’s shipment of 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccines as well as its support for Taiwan’s acceptance into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Liberal Democratic Party House of Councilors member Sato Masahisa responded to Tsai’s tweet, saying Japan will continue to provide necessary vaccine support. He also thanked Taiwan for donating COVID-19-related medical supplies and equipment to Japan.

Sato also pointed out that Taiwan’s membership to the CPTPP is extremely important, as it would close gaps in the global supply chain. He added that though he is only one person, he is willing to fight for this.

The Japanese politician said that he expects the U.S. to persuade Mexico and Peru to support Taiwan's membership in the CPTPP. Next year, Singapore will be the rotating chairman of the CPTPP, while Japan and New Zealand will be the rotating vice-chairs, he said, noting that Taiwan has signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with Singapore and New Zealand.

Based on the status of the U.K.’s application, which was submitted in February, Taiwan will likely have to wait until next year to join the trade group, Sato said.
President Tsai Ing-wen
Sato Masahisa
Japan
Taiwan
Taiwan-Japan relations
COVID-19
vaccine
vaccine donation
CPTPP

Updated : 2021-09-26 12:39 GMT+08:00

