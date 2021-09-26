Alexa
Eckhaus helps Bryant fends off Marist in 34-17 win

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 09:54
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 211 yards and a pair of scores and Bryant defeated Marist 34-17 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (2-2) built a 17-0 lead after Daniel Adeboboye and Fabrice Mukendi each scored on 2-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter.

Marist (0-2) countered with an 11-yard TD pass from Brock Bagozzi to Mekhai Johnson with 21 seconds left before halftime. Then, early in the second, Bagozzi connected with Dwayne Menders on a 14-yard score to reduce the deficit to 17-14.

But Bryant slammed the door on Marist's comeback bid when Eckhaus threw a 12-yard TD to Anthony Frederick with 4:15 left in the third. He connected again with Frederick, this time for 18 yards, and a 31-17 lead to seal it.

Eckhaus ran for 70 yards and Frederick caught nine passes for 98 yards.

Bagozzi threw for 211 yards and Menders gained 144 yards receiving on 12 receptions.

