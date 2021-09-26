Alexa
Ryder Cup at a glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 09:02
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — A look at Saturday's matches from the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits:

SCORE: United States 11, Europe 5.

FOURSOMES: United States 3, Europe 1.

FOURBALLS: Europe 2, United States 2.

ON DECK: Twelve singles matches on Sunday. The Americans need 3 1/2 points to win back the Ryder Cup.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Justin Thomas hit 4-iron from 238 yards to 8 feet that Jordan Spieth converted for eagle that sent the U.S. to a comeback win in foursomes.

RECORD LEAD: The Americans tied Europe in 2004 for the largest margin going into Sunday singles. Europe went on to win that Ryder Cup by nine points.

RECORD SETTER: Sergio Garcia won two more matches, giving him 25 for his career to break the Ryder Cup record held by Nick Faldo by two.

UNDEFEATED: Dustin Johnson is 4-0 in team matches, the first American to do that since Larry Nelson in 1979.

POINTS: Every player on the American team has contributed at least one point. Europe has six players, including Rory McIlroy, who have not earned a point.

KEY STATISTIC: No one has ever won the Ryder Cup trailing by more than four points going into Sunday singles.

NOTEWORTHY: The top five players in the world ranking are 15-0-2 in this Ryder Cup.

QUOTEWORTHY: “They have run the score up on us before. And if we have the opportunity, we are going to run it up on them tomorrow.” — Tony Finau.

TELEVISION: Sunday, Noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-26 11:07 GMT+08:00

