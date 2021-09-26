Alexa
New England 2, Orlando City 1

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 09:20
Orlando City 1 0 1
New England 2 0 2

First Half_1, New England, Buksa, 12 (Bou), 9th minute; 2, Orlando City, Dike, 4 (Pereyra), 18th; 3, New England, Schlegel, 35th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Adam Grinwis; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Michel, Orlando City, 19th; Jansson, Orlando City, 39th; Buchanan, New England, 80th.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Jeremy Kieso, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

A_23,506.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel (Kyle Smith, 87th); Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Silvester Van der Water, 70th), Andres Perea (Tesho Akindele, 87th), Mauricio Pereyra; Daryl Dike, Benji Michel (Nani, 57th).

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou (Teal Bunbury, 90th+3), Tajon Buchanan (Arnor Traustason, 84th, Jon Bell, 90th+7), Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones.

Updated : 2021-09-26 11:07 GMT+08:00

