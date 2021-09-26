Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Court sets hearing for Wednesday on New York City schools vaccine mandate

By REUTERS
2021/09/26 10:06
Nurse loads syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. 

Nurse loads syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.  (AP photo)

A requirement for New York City school teachers and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 was temporarily blocked by a U.S. appeals court just days before it was to take effect, but the court on Saturday set a hearing on the matter for next week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio last month set Monday as the deadline for 148,000 staff members of the largest U.S. school system to get at least one dose of a vaccine under a mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit late on Friday blocked the deadline by granting a temporary injunction to a small group of public school teachers and paraprofessionals who are challenging the mandate, which does not allow for weekly testing as an alternative.

The court on Saturday scheduled a hearing on the dispute for Wednesday, following a request by the city for an expedited hearing.

Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington state also have introduced vaccine mandates for teachers and school staff as U.S. educators and parents grapple with how to keep schools safe and open as the country battles the latest coronavirus surge.

In a letter to the court, the city Law Department said the basis for an injunction lacked merit, adding that the uncertainty it creates threatens the "safe resumption of full school operations for the city’s nearly one million students."

"The order also upsets the reliance interests of parents and caregivers across the city - who need clear and sound safety protocols when they send their children to public schools in the city day after day," said the letter signed by Corporation Counsel Georgia Pestana.

The four plaintiffs initially challenged the vaccine mandate on Sept. 15 in a civil complaint in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, saying they stand to lose their jobs, benefits and seniority if they fail to comply with it.

"Such an ongoing, draconian punishment shocks the conscience, violates constitutional rights, and not only should not be permitted, but must be restrained immediately to prevent irreparable harm," they argued.

The plaintiffs said the school system experience last year showed that vaccinations were unnecessary because a safe learning environment could be achieved with masks and other precautions.
New York City
COVID-19
vaccinations
COVID vaccine
pandemic
Bill de Blasio

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan receives fifth shipment of donated AZ vaccines from Japan
Taiwan receives fifth shipment of donated AZ vaccines from Japan
2021/09/25 14:46
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/25 14:34
Taipei mayor says city now meets criteria for relaxed COVID rules
Taipei mayor says city now meets criteria for relaxed COVID rules
2021/09/24 17:40
Taiwan prioritizes BioNTech for 1st COVID jab
Taiwan prioritizes BioNTech for 1st COVID jab
2021/09/24 16:28
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, no deaths
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, no deaths
2021/09/24 14:19

Updated : 2021-09-26 11:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages