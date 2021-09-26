Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ifanse, McKay lead Montana State over Portland State 30-17

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 08:40
Ifanse, McKay lead Montana State over Portland State 30-17

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Ifanse ran for 217 yards, Matthew McKay threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half, and Montana State beat Portland State 30-17 on Saturday in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

McKay threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Lance McCutcheon to give Montana State (3-1, 1-0) a 23-17 lead late in the third quarter. McKay added a 9-yard TD pass to Jaharie Martin that capped the scoring with about nine minutes remaining.

McKay was 14-of-21 passing for 225 yards. McCutcheon made eight catches for 161 yards. Ifanse ran 30 times that included a 9-yard touchdown run.

Davis Alexander completed 18 of 32 passes for 266 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Portland State (1-3, 0-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-26 11:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages