Taiwan cancels National Day reception over COVID concerns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Saturday (Sept. 25) that the National Day reception has been canceled, as no foreign delegations have been invited to visit Taiwan due to the pandemic.

MOFA said on Saturday afternoon that it had begun preparing for the special event in July. The ministry added that it had consulted with the Central Epidemic Command Center on whether the reception should proceed, CNA reported.

Ultimately, the pandemic has not waned in many other countries, and there are still local infections, making it unlikely that Level 2 restrictions will be lifted soon. Therefore, MOFA has decided to cancel the National Day reception.

MOFA said it had also taken into consideration the fact that the expected number of guests and staff at the event would have exceeded the limit for outdoor social gatherings, increasing the chances of COVID-19 transmission, per CNA.

This year’s National Day celebration will feature the largest national flag ever flown by the military. Measuring 18 meters wide and 12 m long, the flag will hang from a Chinook helicopter as it flies over the Presidential Office.

A dozen different types of aircraft will make their appearance during the National Day festivities, including the F-16V, Mirage 2000, and Indigenous Defense Fighter jets; S-70C anti-submarine aircraft; and AT-3 trainer jets flown by the Thunder Tigers acrobatic team. Additionally, a parade will be held that day featuring Sky Sword II, Hsiung Feng III, Sky Bow, and Patriot missiles.