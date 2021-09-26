Alexa
DeMorat throws 4 TDs as Fordham tops Stony Brook 31-14

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 07:57
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tim DeMorat passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns — two of them to Dequece Carter — and Fordham picked up its first win of the season with a 31-14 victory over Stony Brook in nonconference play on Saturday.

Each team scored on its first possession with DeMorat hitting Carter from 11 yards out for a 7-0 lead and Stony Brook answering with Tyquell Field's 20-yard scoring strike to Seba Nekhet to knot the score. The Rams (1-3) grabbed the lead for good midway through the second quarter when DeMorat hooked up with Fotis Kokosioulis for a 4-yard TD. DeMorat and Hamze El-Zayat teamed up on an 18-yard TD pass on the Rams' first possession of the second half and DeMorat added a 40-yard scoring strike to Carter to push the lead to 28-7 after three quarters.

Nekhet added a 10-yard TD run for the Seawolves (1-3) early in the fourth quarter. Fields completed 21 of 33 passes for 253 yards with one pick. Stony Brook won the time-of-possession battle by nearly 13 minutes and outgained the Rams 426-385.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

