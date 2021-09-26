Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Scott's running, passing lead Nicholls past North Alabama

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 08:00
Scott's running, passing lead Nicholls past North Alabama

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. accounted for three touchdowns and Kevin Johnson returned a fumble for another score — all in the second half — as Nicholls rallied to defeat North Alabama 31-14 on Saturday.

North Alabama built a 14-3 halftime lead before the Colonels caught fire and scored 28 unanswered points in the second half. Scott's running and passing were prominent in the comeback. He finished with 172 yards and two touchdowns passing and ran for another 142 yards and a touchdown.

The Colonels (1-2) gained 291 yards on the ground as Julien Gums also surpassed 100 yards, gaining 139 on 19 carries.

The Lions (0-4) built their first-half lead on two touchdown passes by Blake Devers, who finished 12 of 19 for 158 yards passing.

Much of the second-half damage occurred in the third quarter when Nicholls scored two touchdowns to take the lead and held North Alabama to 14 yards. Johnson returned a Devers fumble 53 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and Scott finished the scoring with a short touchdown pass to Dai'Jean Dixon inside of the final two minutes.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-26 09:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages