Scott's running, passing lead Nicholls past North Alabama

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. accounted for three touchdowns and Kevin Johnson returned a fumble for another score — all in the second half — as Nicholls rallied to defeat North Alabama 31-14 on Saturday.

North Alabama built a 14-3 halftime lead before the Colonels caught fire and scored 28 unanswered points in the second half. Scott's running and passing were prominent in the comeback. He finished with 172 yards and two touchdowns passing and ran for another 142 yards and a touchdown.

The Colonels (1-2) gained 291 yards on the ground as Julien Gums also surpassed 100 yards, gaining 139 on 19 carries.

The Lions (0-4) built their first-half lead on two touchdown passes by Blake Devers, who finished 12 of 19 for 158 yards passing.

Much of the second-half damage occurred in the third quarter when Nicholls scored two touchdowns to take the lead and held North Alabama to 14 yards. Johnson returned a Devers fumble 53 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and Scott finished the scoring with a short touchdown pass to Dai'Jean Dixon inside of the final two minutes.

