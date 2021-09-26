Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Southeast Missouri dominates Tennessee State in OVC opener

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 07:41
Southeast Missouri dominates Tennessee State in OVC opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Geno Hess rushed for a career-high 205 yards with three touchdowns and Southeast Missouri defeated Tennessee State 47-14 on Saturday in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Hess is the first Redhawks (1-3, 1-0) player to run for 200 yards since Marquis Rerry had 202 against Dayton in 2018. Hess, who had 25 carries, ran for a 63-yard score that gave the Redhawks a 23-0 lead early in the second half.

Dayron Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a Tigers (1-3, 0-1) score but Kenny Doak kicked a 45-yard field goal and Hess ran in from 8 yards out for a 33-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Southeast Missouri rolled up 607 yards offense, 380 of it on the ground, to 266 for the Tigers, who rushed for only 14 yards and converted just one of 11 third downs.

CJ Ogbonna threw for 227 yards with a touchdown to Will Weidemann and an interception for the Redhawks. Doak kicked four field goals.

Geremy Hickbottom threw for 252 yards with a touchdown to Vincent Perry and a pick.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-26 09:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages