Jackson's pick helps E. Kentucky secure win over Austin Peay

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 07:39
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and Matthew Jackson's late interception helped Eastern Kentucky beat back Austin Peay 35-27 on Saturday.

Jackson picked off Draylen Ellis at midfield with 57 seconds left and returned the ball to EKU's 9-yard line and the Colonels (2-2) killed the clock.

Da’Joun Hewitt's 8-yard run marked the third touchdown in a four-drive span in which EKU turned a 20-14 deficit into a 35-20 lead with 12:34 remaining.

Austin Peay reduced the deficit to 35-27 when Ahmaad Tanner ran it in from 1 yard to end an eight-play, 79-yard drive with 4:12 left. The Governors' defense held and forced a three-and-out before Jackson's game-saving pick.

Hewitt finished with 103 yards rushing on 22 carries for EKU.

Ellis threw for 298 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times, Tanner ran for 99 yards on 20 carries with two scores and Baniko Harley had nine receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown for Austin Peay.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-26 09:36 GMT+08:00

